Business News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: Class FM

NEK ready to construct up to 1,000 MW of wind power for Ghana

The Ayitepa Wind Farm, for instance will offer ECG an amount of 8.9 cent per kilowatt per hour

A swiss based Engineering Company NEK has stated its readiness to construct 1,000 megawatts of wind power for the Country as part of efforts to implement the Renewable Energy Act (Act 832).



The Project which is in two phases, will see 150 megawatts of wind power constructed and a second phase of 75 megawatts constructed once Government gives the go-ahead for the construction.



NEK’s wind farms will produce electricity on a much cheaper level in a sustainable manner.



The Ayitepa Wind Farm, for instance will offer ECG an amount of 8.9 cent per kilowatt per hour which is much less than any other electricity Producers can offer.



Jasmine Kappiah, the Project Manager of NEK said “NEK has supported the renewable energy plan by the government of Ghana.”



On his part, the Executive Director of the Institute of Energy Security (IES), Paa Kwesi Anamoah Sekyi tells Class Business Renewable Energy is the way to go.



“We think that renewables are the way to go. The best way for the global economy to recover is through green recovery,” he said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.