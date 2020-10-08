Business News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: Joseph Osei Oppong Brenya, Contributor

NEIP gives ¢50,000 to beneficiary to reinvest after completing payment of old loan

The presentation was made on behalf of the President Nana Akufo-Addo

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Lawyer John Ampontuah Kumah has made a presentation of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢50,000.00) to Madam Akua Asaah Opare-Asare, CEO of Adinkra Trend after she successfully repaid neip loan support of ghs10, 000 she received from the presidential business support Programme, from his excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.



Flanked by the Director of Operations of NEIP, Mr. Jonas Kofi Arhin, Lawyer Kumah made this presentation on Wednesday 7th October, 2020 at the NEIP office in Cantonments, Accra.



The presentation made on behalf of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was in fulfilment of the NEIP's pledge to ensure that government's relentless commitment to support businesses in the country will always be paramount in it's agenda to boost entrepreneurship and innovation leading to the creation of jobs.



Miss Opare-Asare is one of our 1,350 beneficiaries supported through the Presidential Business Support Programme of the NEIP in 2018. Having fulfilled her commitment of paying back fully her Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢10,000.00) plus 10% interest given her in our initial support, she qualified for additional funding to scale up her business.



Recently, she was awarded a contract to partner the Ghana Prisons Service to produce more boots and shoes. This was as a result of the training of prisoners through the reformation and rehabilitation of prisoners as captured in the NRCD Regulation of 1972. She has through this initiative with the support of the programme produced quality boots and shoes locally and equipped the inmates with the necessary skills to help them integrate better into society after their time in prison.



Making this presentation, the CEO of NEIP reiterated the President Akufo-Addo led administration's pledge to prioritize entrepreneurship, innovation and more employment opportunities for the youth of this country. He acknowledged the request for additional funding was necessary as result of her organisation fulfilling the pledge of their contract with NEIP and trust that she will be able to pay back so as to enable the office continue its support for Ghanaian businesses.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.