NEIP Symposium and Showcase held to boost innovation and entrepreneurship

Business News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: Alexander Anyankwaa, Contributor

Some Senior High School and Tertiary students have benefitted immensely from a maiden one-day Entrepreneurship Symposium and Showcase, which was organized by the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) at the Accra Digital Centre on Wednesday 5th July 2023.



The symposium, which was on the theme of ‘Creating Sustainable Development Through Collaborative Innovation And Commercialization’ was meant to enlighten and encourage youngsters to be innovative, creative, and boldly step into entrepreneurship.



This is one of the many ways NEIP is initiating development to enable youngsters and students to be well-informed and educated to basically grasp the concept of entrepreneurship and economic empowerment for sustainable development.



NEIP primarily focuses on providing business development services; startup incubators and funding for young businesses to enable them to grow and become successful.



Its primary objective is to provide integrated national support for start-ups and small businesses. NEIP is therefore set within the context of Ghana’s long-term strategic vision of consolidating its middle-income status, building an industry-driven economy capable of providing decent jobs that are suitable and sustainable for development.



The students, who were mostly the target, were drawn from schools like Labone SHS, Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, UPSA, Ashesi University among other institutions.



The platform offered an opportunity to sharpen their skills, broaden their horizons and gain valuable insights into various facets of Innovation and entrepreneurship.



There were also on the sidelines some product exhibitions by previous beneficiaries of NEIP Project Funding and Entrepreneurship Competitions.



The beneficiaries had the chance to take part in the interactive sessions by engaging panelists and industry leaders and experts within the entrepreneurship ecosystem.



The panel included representatives from the Ghana Standards Authority, GIZ, Mastercard, MASHAV, Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation; The Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Association of Ghana Startups, Ghana Hubs Network, Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs Governing Council, Food and Drugs Authority, Ghana Copyright Office among others.



The expert panel addressed and unlocked complicated issues like Idea Generation, Market Research, Value Proposition, Collaboration and Networking, Risk-Taking, Adaptability and Agility, Funding and Resources, Scalability and Growth as well as Customer-Centric Approach.



At the end of the event, participants were refined and equipped with creating and managing a business that brings innovative ideas, products, or services to the market.



Also amongst others, how to source funding, protect intellectual property and deal with patenting, combine creativity and vision, daring risk-taking to develop new solutions, support existing industries, and create value for customers.







They were challenged to identify a problem that needs solving by thinking outside the box and coming up with creative and novel solutions that can potentially revolutionize an industry as well as meet unmet needs.



The Chief Executive Officer of NEIP, Mr. Kofi Ofosu Nkansah in his address stated that Ghana can be the next innovation hub in Africa if the right investments are done.



“If Asia which was almost similar to Africa in terms of development, strength, and innovation 40-50 years ago is now ahead of Europe and North America, then Ghana can do it if the right investment is done Ghana.



….NEIP is working on getting a legal framework to back its operations to become a legal body that will drive innovations like that of the Israel Innovative Authority and the South Africa Innovation Technology Agency which will be a law to provide incentives for the innovation ecosystem and also support them with resources to make the innovation work better in Ghana,” he said.



He also announced that NEIP will host and organize a contest dubbed the “National Innovation Challenge,” which will include all Senior High Schools in the country.



“This, we believe, would help us bring out the best innovative ideas. When we get the best ideas, then NEIP will support them with funding which are mostly grants to help and commercialize their ideas. On copyright protection, we would like to assure that NEIP is also working closely with the Registrar General, Attorney General Office, and Copyright Office to ensure that the copyright of ideas and innovators are protected at both national and international levels.”



Nana Adofo Ofori, Senior Procurement Officer at Ghana Export Promotion Authority speaking during a panel discussion on the topic “Building a culture of innovation: Inspiring the next generation of Entrepreneurs in Ghana urged youngsters to be very creative and take advantage of NEIP projects as part of efforts to develop themselves.



He lauded the government of Ghana for coming up with an institution like NEIP to encourage the youth to be creative and innovative.



“When the opportunity is given to idea-bearers it will enable others to think about something. I think this will challenge every student in coming up with ideas that will help this country move forward”.



Going globally, he stressed that Ghana has to be driven by innovation and entrepreneurship and he believes the style of NEIP programs will challenge everybody to come up with something.



“We cannot always wait for someone to employ us that is why I urge the educational systems to adopt innovation and entrepreneurship into the curriculum at all levels so that youngsters will become creative in mind and come out with better solutions to move Ghana forward,” he further emphasized.