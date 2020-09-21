Business News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: GNA

NDC will establish agribusiness to create jobs - Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government would deliberately and aggressively pursue agricultural business to significantly add value to the Country's agricultural produce.



This, according to its Vice Presidential candidate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, was one of the surest ways to create more employment for the youth in agriculture and reduce unemployment rate.



Speaking to the media in Cape Coast on the first day of her six-day tour to the Central Region, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the nation could reap more revenue if value was added to its numerous agricultural produce.



She reiterated the commitment of the NDC government to revive the Komenda Sugar Factory to create jobs for the people of Komenda and the whole of the Central region and Ghana.



She said the next NDC government would encourage the youth to establish farms, while it provided adequate support to farmers to expand production to feed local industries.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang stressed the need to build competent human resource to meet the contemporary required workforce through Technical and Vocational Education adding that, in every development, education was key.



This, she explained was the reason for the conversion of the Country's polytechnics into technical universities during its tenure.



She said graduates of TVET would be encouraged to form a consortium and provided with expert advice and leadership to be able to win contracts to execute government projects.



She said the NDC would invest in building a strong local economy, where local businesses would flourish. Prof Opoku-Agyemang said NDC would also retool the labour office to create a proper database and encourage people to patronize their services.



She assured that the NDC had a good plan for youth development saying "if we say we have plans for the youth, we are not just saying it, because we laid the building blocks before we left office".

