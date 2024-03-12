NDC to initiate private member's bill to have E- Levy, other taxes scrapped

Business News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has disclosed that his side will introduce a private member's bill aimed at repealing the E-levy, emissions tax, and betting tax.



According to him, the private member's bill is to compel the government to reconsider these taxes, which are considered nuisance taxes.



He believes the promise by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to scrap these taxes if elected president should be done now.



He said this in his concluding remarks on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Parliament recently.



He lamented that these taxes placed a heavy burden on businesses within the country.



“The unemployment situation in our country is at a crisis point. Mr Speaker the high cost of living has become a nightmare for many people.



"This has significantly deteriorated during the depreciation of our currency, Speaker, especially, Mr Speaker, food inflation.



“Sadly a recent World Bank report on food security released on the 13th of November 2023 cited Ghana among the top five countries in the world with the highest food inflation. Many families in Ghana today cannot put food on the table,” he added.