NDC’s Nii Aryee slams Akufo-Addo over renaming of AMERI power plant

Business News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: myxyzonline.com

Former NDC parliamentary aspirant for Obom-Domeabra constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Richard Nii Aryee, has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh over the renaming of a power plant purchased by the erstwhile John Mahama administration.



The NDC activist believes the relocation of the Africa and Middle East Resource Investment (AMERI) plants from Takoradi to Kumasi and renaming it Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant (K1 TPP) was unnecessary and shameful, especially when the then-opposition NPP led by Akufo-Addo condemned Mahama for procuring the plants under questionable circumstances.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned the first phase of the 150-megawatt (MW) Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant (K1TPP) at Anwomaso in the Oforikrom Municipality in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, to help provide stable power to the middle and northern belts of the country.



Supporting the position of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nii Aryee pointed to the reckless expenditure of the Akufo-Addo government that has led the country into hardship and denied the country many developmental projects, including a separate power plant for the middle belt.



But reacting to the development on Dwaboase on TV XYZ Friday, Nii Aryee condemned the Akufo-Addo government for taking huge loans which led the country’s finances into a ditch.



“President Akufo-Addo’s government has taken huge loans yet could not buy a power plant for Kumasi but had to relocate John Mahama’s plants to Kumasi. The shameful aspect of it all is that he failed to acknowledge the former president for procuring those power plants,” Nii Aryee fumed.