Business News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: Class FM

NDC promises small-scale miners GOLDBOD to help grow their business

Mr Kwame Awuah-Darko making a presentation

The next National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to introduce a new Board in the mining sector to ensure responsible and efficient operations.



Speaking at a forum organized by National Concerned Small Scale Miners Association Ghana (NCSSMAG) at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, the NDC manifesto spokesperson on Trade and Industry, Mr. Kwame Awuah-Darko, said the Gold Development Board (GOLDBOD) will serve as an umbrella agency for the Small & Medium Scale mining businesses, harnessing their collective strength in order to effectively develop and grow their businesses.



He added that service support from the GOLDBOD to the mining industry, as envisaged in the NDC Manifesto would range from concession identification and viability including increasing the minimum concession size, health, safety and efficiency in mine operations, equipment financing and mining input, research and standardization, gold recovery optimization and land reclamation services.



Over 300 concession and site owners from across the country who attended the forum were given thorough education on the prospects of their business.



Chairman for small scale miners in Obuasi, Kofi Adams appealed to the NDC to include five of their members on the Gold Board when elected, while assuring the party of a 100% vote from the mining communities.



"We don’t need much from you. We only need 5 of our members on the proposed Gold Board. This is because Miner Associations are giving the Mahama led NDC a hundred percent vote.



"We cannot forget the two bad years of the ban on all forms of small-scale mining activities by the current NPP administration led by President Akufo-Addo, which rendered us hopeless and saddled with debts, broke our homes, and sent many of us to the grave.”



The President of NCSCMAG Kojo Peprah also announced that in order to make sure all members go out and vote, the Association agreed that all mining activities should be halted from 5 December 2020.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.