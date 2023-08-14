NDC communicator list 3 'top' people behind economic woes

Business News of Monday, 14 August 2023

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Solomon Anane has pointed fingers at three influential figures, attributing Ghana's ongoing economic hardships to their actions.



Anane asserted that these individuals, despite their perceived role in exacerbating the nation's struggles, have remained untouchable due to their close ties to President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The identified individuals he identified wer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the head of the economic management team, Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, and Ernest Addison, the governor of the Bank of Ghana.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Hello FM’s Akoko Abon on August 13, 2023, he emphasized that these three figures were instrumental in causing the economic challenges currently faced by Ghanaians.



"I have written something here about three specific people who are behind our struggles as Ghanaians. The first is Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the head of economic management, who is one of the reasons why we, as Ghanaians, are suffering.



"The second person is the finance minister, who is in control of our country's finances, but him, touch not my anointed; if you touch him, trouble will follow...because for Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo sack his finance minister or Ghana of Bank governor, he will rather sack his beloved wife and force her to leave since such people are not touched.



"Ernest Addison, the governor of the Bank of Ghana, is now also a member...and these three people are the source of our sorrows and struggles in our country as Ghanaians."



Ghana is grappling with economic challenges as its national currency, the cedi, faces a tough battle against the US dollar.



To address the pressing issues at hand, the country has successfully secured a $3 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The funds are intended to provide a much-needed boost to the economy and steer it back on track.







