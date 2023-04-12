NCA shortcode to help verify number of SIM cards linked to a Ghana Card

Business News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The National Communication Authority (NCA) has revealed that it is now working with operators to build a shortcode that the public can use to check whether their numbers have been connected to their Ghana cards.



According to a Facebook post by the NCA, the code is intended for individual subscribers to verify if their numbers have been linked.



The NCA stated that the public can use the shortcode on the phone and that the SIMs associated with the Ghana Card will be shown following a verification process.



The post read “The NCA and the Telcos have already been actively working on a short code for Individual Subscribers to verify the number of SIMs associated with a Ghana card; you just type the shortcode on your phone, and after a verification process using your Ghana Card pin, the number of SIMs associated with the Ghana card will be displayed.



There will be no need for Subscribers to physically go to the Telco to verify the same when the shortcode is operational, by the end of April 2023, after the testing has been completed and approved.”



The SIM Card Re-Registration Exercise started in October 2021.



According to the government, the exercise would help develop and build a SIM database with integrity, which will assist in the curbing of fraudulent activities and the securing of SIM Card based transactions.



In accordance with Regulation 7(l) of the National Identity Register, the Ghana Card is the only Identification Document that shall be used for individual SIM Card Registrations.



