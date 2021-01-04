Business News of Monday, 4 January 2021

Source: GNA

NBSSI launches Business Support Organisations Directory for small scale enterprises

The directory will contain information about organisations that provide business support to SMEs

The National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) and SheTrades Commonwealth International Trade Centre have launched a directory of Business Support Organisations for small and medium enterprises, particularly women businesses in Ghana.



The open-source repository contains information about organisations that provide business support services to SMEs, especially women entrepreneurs.



The directory aims at creating awareness of the existence of key support organisations, connect women-owned and women-led businesses to a wider customer base.



Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, Executive Director of NBSSI, said the BSO Directory would help remove the challenges of access to business support services and help entrepreneurs to establish contacts.



The Directory, she said, would provide a one-stop-shop for women entrepreneurs to access information on support programmes and initiatives geared towards women in business.



“The BSO Directory will be a one-stop catalogue to access key profiles and relevant BSO contact information as well as the services they provide,” she said.



The directory will also provide other relevant information on institutional initiatives and services available to women-owned businesses.



The BSO Directory has 59 organisations categorized into multi-sectorial BSOs, Financial Services Sector BSOs, Shea Sector BSOs, Art, Tourism and Hospitality Sector BSOs, Education Sector BSOs and Technology Sector BSOs



In addition to being a one-stop catalogue to access key profiles and relevant BSO contact information, the BSO Directory will provide updates on training opportunities and services, information on membership application processes, and an access hub containing data and pointers to ongoing women-focused initiatives.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.