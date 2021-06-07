NBSSI enhances focus to Ghana Enterprises Agency

Business News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) is set to enhance its focus and operations as regulator of the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, Executive Director, Mrs. Korsi Yankey-Ayeh has announced.



She announced this at a press briefing in Accra on Sunday, June 6, 2021. She said the change in focus is to ensure that the MSME industry is better regulated and better positioned to give the necessary support to MSMEs in order to bring about growth and development.



The new Ghana Enterprises Agency will be launched on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 and will improve on the works of the NBSSI as the apex agency and regulator of the sector



Explaining the rationale behind this, Mrs. Yankey-Ayeh said the enhancement in operations of the NBSSI is relevant in line with the demands of the industry stressing that “the importance of this in the promotion and development of the MSME sector cannot be undermined because of what it does for the economy in terms of strengthening and growing it, in terms of job creation, in terms of wealth creation and even improving the quality of life of Ghanaians.”



Along with the outdooring of the Ghana Enterprises Agency on Wednesday will be the launch of a National MSME Policy and an MSME grant support scheme of GHS 100 million under the Ghana Economic Transformation Program.



This she said will give the Ghana Enterprises Agency a direction for growth and a better implementation plan for strategically positioning MSMEs in the country.