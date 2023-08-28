NAM1 is a criminal, he must be arrested - A Plus

Business News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian entertainment and political pundit, Kwame A Plus has called for the arrest of former Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as Nam1.



NAM1 faced backlash from the general public when customers who had their monies locked up with the defunct gold investment scheme were asked to pay an amount of GH¢650 for verification or risk losing their funds.



The directive was later scrapped and all those who had paid were assured of a refund.



Speaking on the United Showbiz Show on Saturday, August 26, Kwame A Plus questioned why NAM1 was still walking about free when suspected fraudsters in developed countries would have been arrested.



“These things don’t happen only in Ghana, they occur in America on Wall Street, and they arrest the people. Why is it that someone who stole plantains or yams because he was hungry gets between 5 and 10 years in prison, but NAM1, who has stolen money from many people, is still free?



He sympathised with the individuals who invested their hard-earned monies with Menzgold and viewed it as desperation and ignorance on their part. He, however, called for the authorities to arrest Nam1 instead of just issuing warning statements.



“Bank of Ghana issued a statement that anyone who does business with Nam1 does so at their own risk, it is like the Ghana Police issuing a statement that this particular area is dangerous, pass there at your own risk.



"They can't just issue that, they would have to go there and arrest the criminals. It is the duty of the authorities to protect the people from individuals like him."



Citing the case of traffic systems in developed countries, Kwame A-Plus called for systems to be put in place to ensure that citizens stay safe from financial-related crimes instead of being left to figure things out on their own.



He, however, stated that those who were supposed to deal with Nam1 couldn't do so because they were also involved in fraudulent activities.



"NAM1 shouldn't be allowed to be walking around and misbehaving, but those supposed to catch him can't do that because they are also corrupt. They can't stop this guy, and that is how another Ponzi scheme will come and dupe people of their hard-earned monies, and still nothing will be done," A-Plus lamented.





NAM1 is a criminal; he should not be allowed to walk around misbehaving - @Kwameaplus #UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/cf3jputhko — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) August 27, 2023

ID/MA