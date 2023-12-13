NAM1 case to conclude March 2024

Business News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

The High Court in Accra has projected to end the trial of CEO of defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, by March 2024.



The Court held Case Management Conference on Tuesday, December 12, during which the Presiding Judge, Justice Ernest Owusu-Daapah told the Prosecution and the defence that he wants the trial to be expedited.



NAM1 is standing trial for allegedly defrauding customers of his defunct company. He has pleaded not guilty to 39 counts, which include selling gold, operating deposit-taking business without license, inducement to invest, defrauding by false pretenses, fraudulent breach of trust and Money Laundering.



Justice Owusu-Dapaah said the law gives an opportunity for the parties to enter into plea bargaining if they so wish, but lawyer for NAM1 Kwame Akuffo said his client has not considered that option. Director of Public Prosecution Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa indicated that the state will be calling 11 witnesses to prove its case against the accused. Case has been adjourned to December 20, 2024, for the trial to begin.



Speaking after the ourt session, Spokesperson for the Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold Frederick Forson expressed satisfaction with the Court’s handling of the case.