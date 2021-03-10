Business News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: My News GH

My new task as Energy Minister won’t be easy – NAPO acknowledges

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister

Ghana’s Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has acknowledged that his latest challenge as Energy Minister will not be an easy ride.



Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh takes over the Ministry at a time when the country is not enjoying an uninterrupted power supply which has caused disgust of many Ghanaians who believe that the country is going back to what they call Dumsor.



The Minister on his first day at work as an Energy Minister indicated that he met with Directors at the Ministry to communicate the President’s vision and to seek their support in executing that vision.



Napo as he is affectionately called stressed the importance of 3 core principles – discipline, unity and high work ethics which he believes will be the building blocks of the Ministry in its execution of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision.



He acknowledged that it won’t be easy but noted that with a focus on the ball, they will surmount all challenges.



“On my first day at the Ministry of Energy as the substantive Minister, I had the opportunity of meeting all the Directors and Unit Heads at the Ministry.I stressed the importance of 3 core principles – discipline, unity and high work ethics, which I believe are fundamental as we prosecute President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision for the energy sector. It won’t be easy, but with hard work and collaboration, we should be able to ease the burden on the ordinary Ghanaian in terms of cost of energy. I look forward to a fruitful tenure.”



