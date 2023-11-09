My heart aches when I see unfinished houses, sell Saglemi housing project to me - Businessman to government

Business News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Chief Executive Officer of Afro-Arab Group of Companies, Salamu Amadu, has called on government to sell the controversial Saglemi housing project to him.



According to him, he detests to see uncompleted houses, hence, the reason behind his decision to buy the stalled project.



In a yet-to-be-aired interview with KSM, Mr Amadu promised to complete the project as soon as possible when sold to him for Ghanaians to enjoy affordable housing.



He said, “I urge the government to sell the Saglemi housing project to me, so we can transform these unfinished houses into comfortable homes for our fellow Ghanaians.”



“Each time I see the unfinished houses, my heartaches,” he added.



The Saglemi project, located in Prampram comprises 5,000 housing units.



The project was originally intended to provide mortgage arrangements for the housing units to be sold to employees through the Ghana Home Loans Company.



However, due to variations in the project, only about 1,506 housing units have been completed.



In November last year, the government washed its hands off the Saglemi housing project to allow a private developer to take over.



According to the Ministry of Works and Housing, the private developer will refurbish the housing units and sell them to potential owners.



On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) gave its approval for the appointment of a transaction advisor to facilitate the sale of the Saglemi Housing project to a private sector entity.



This decision follows a directive from the cabinet to the Minister of Works and Housing to explore the possibility of disposing of the project.



The aim is to sell the project at its current value to a private sector entity, which will take on the responsibility of completing the housing units and selling them to the public at no further cost to the government.



