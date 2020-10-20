Business News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

My govt will support private businesses to take advantage of AfCFTA - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged businesses in Ghana and other parts of Africa to take advantage of the numerous opportunities that the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) brings.



He said his government is committed to supporting the private sector in Ghana to be at the forefront of making use of the vast trade and finance opportunities that the AfCFTA brings to the continent.



“Let me reaffirm government’s determination to assist Ghanaian businesses to take full advantage of the AfCTFA and to ensure that the required financial and human resources are mobilised and deployed to make Ghana a new trading hub on the African continent,” he said.



The President made the comments on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Accra during the opening ceremony of a two-day conference on the implementation of AfCTFA.



The two-day national conference is on the theme, “Empowering Ghanaian Businesses to Harness the Benefits of the African Continental Free-Trade Agreement Under the Framework of the National Export Development Strategy.”



President Akufo-Addo said since coming into office in 2017, his government has implemented various innovative and strategic interventions to promote production and value addition in Ghana.



He mentioned the 1D1F, the construction of industries to cater for the pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, Planting for Food and Jobs, as examples of the interventions that are aligned with the country’s determination to make AfCTFA beneficial to Ghana.



He urged businesses to be frontline actors “in this new exciting journey in Africa’s economic history.”



The president said Ghanaians and Africans owe it to generations unborn to ensure that the biggest trading block on the globe does not fail.

