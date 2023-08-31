My doctor friends in Ghana request money from me - 75-year-old Ghanaian waste collector abroad

Business News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 75-year-old Ghanaian man living somewhere abroad has been captured in a short video narrating how his job in waste management is lucrative.



The man, who does not mention his name in the video, explained that some of his friends, including doctors, call him to send them money and other things like mobile phones and clothing.



He explained that he is still a full-time worker and works from 11 am in the morning till 5pm every day.



The video, which has been shared on multiple Twitter pages, has the man speaking while at post to someone behind the video.



The two (the one taking the video and the 75-year-old man) are heard speaking Twi.



“As I speak with you, people are still calling me to send them money to take care of things like their businesses or their shops.



“Even my classmates in Ghana, some of whom are doctors and electricians, ask me for mobile phones, money, clothing, and send it to them,” he explained.



The elderly also said that there are times that during the Christmas season, he sends money to people back home in Ghana to help them.



AE/WA