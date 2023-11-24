My 'check check' business helps me to cater for my family - Food vendor

Business News of Friday, 24 November 2023

A fried rice vendor, who initially aspired to be a footballer, has shared how his business has supported his family.



According to Simon, the business has helped him to take care of his family, and also acquire an accommodation for himself and his family, unlike previously, when he slept on a bench.



He disclosed this in an interview with GhanaWeb's Abagail Johnson on "Everyday People," a programme that highlights the daily struggles of Ghanaians.



He said, "My life is better than it was before, previously I slept on a bench but now I have been able to rent an accomodation in which I stay with my wife and kids.I would be lying if I say I'm not okay."



Simon further said his vision of becoming a footballer was truncated when the good Samaritan who offered to help him achieve his dream travelled abroad so he had to switch.



The food vendor made it known that he joined a friend, who was already in the fried rice business, and later decided to start his own business, that's kelewele.



He later decided to venture into the selling of fried rice, which has been of immense help.



Simon revealed that despite the fact that he is into farming in Kintampo in his hometown, he has no intention of quitting the food business.



"This has helped me a lot, so I don't think I can quit. Even if I relocate to my hometown, I will set up a food joint there," he added.






