My administration will adopt 'Housing for All' policy with private sector support – Dr. Bawumia

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said his administration will focus on the provision of public housing to address the growing housing deficit in the country.



At the present, Ghana’s housing deficit stands at around 1.8 million units with various calls on government to implement affordable and sustainable measures to address the situation.



Dr. Bawumia who speaking at a public lecture at the UPSA-Legon on February 7, 2024 said his government, when given the nod, will adopt a Housing for All policy.



He cited that the policy will be one similar to that of Singapore which will see a “partnership between government and private sector to build large housing estates without the government having to borrow or spend.”



He further said the current National Rental Assistance Scheme will further “be enhanced to deal with the problem of demands for rent advance of two years and more.”



The February 7 public lecture by Dr. Bawumia was to deliver his vision for the country as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2024 elections.



