Business News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Mumford Fishing Port and Landing Site 38.57% complete as president inspects

President Nana Akufo-Addo delivering a speech at the event

Meanwhile President Akufo-Addo ended his inspection of the fishing port and landing sites by visiting Munford, an ancient fishing community on the hill tops of Apam in the central region of Ghana.



Here, the Minister of Transport recounted that several attempts had previously been made to build a fishing port in the coastal town but yielded little or no results until intervention of the current government.



He said government will continue to improve the living standards of the people of Mumford following the construction of the Fishing port and landing sites project.



“The leadership of the town asked us to include a fish pavilion, goods roads and a market area. I have consulted the president, and he expressed commitment to fulfil these needs,” he said.



The President of the Republic assured the community of his government’s support to growing the development base of the popular ancient coastal town of Munford.



“Eight buildings are to be constructed in Mumford, including an administration block, fish market, net mending hall, ice making plant, fuel depot, day care centre, toilet and power station. All these projects will begin in October and end in August next year,” President Akuffo Addo promised.



He assured the community of additional requests in the area of infrastructure for the area.



The construction company, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), assured the President that the project which is so far 38.57% complete will be finished on schedule. The president assured the contractors of his outfits support including travel protocols to ensure that all their staff required for the project are present to execute the project.



In 2019, the President cut sod for the construction of eleven (11) modern fishing ports and landing sites along some selected coastal areas of Ghana during his tour of the Western Region at Axim and Moree to represent the others in the other coastal areas.



The beneficiary coastal towns are Axim and Dixcove in the Western Region, Moree, Mumford, Winneba, Senya Beraku, Gomoa Fete and Elmina in the Central Region, Teshie and James Town in the Greater Accra Region, and Keta in the Volta Region.



Already, work is progressing steadily at all the locations where construction has commenced with the exception of Elmina where the President has just cut sod for the project. The completion stages of the various fishing Port and Landing sites are as follows Axim 42.01%, Dixcove is 38.23%, Moree 37.52%, Mumford 38.57%, Winneba 8.88%, Senya 90.69%, Gomoa Fete 69.82%, Teshie 38.32% and Keta 5.25%.



The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority is supervising the construction of all eleven (11) fishing Ports and landing site projects as the Nation’s Agency responsible for building, managing and operating all ports and port related infrastructure in Ghana.

