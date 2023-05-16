Multichoice has invested about US$1.3bn into Ghana's economy since inception - Imtiaz Patel

Business News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

The Executive Chairman of Multichoice Group, Imtaiz Patel, has highlighted the amount of investments the satellite television provider has made into the Ghanaian economy over the entire period of its operations.



According to him, Multichoice Group has invested about $1.3 billion into the Ghanaian economy, which has been evident in its initiatives and growth, spanning a 30-year period of operations in Ghana.



Speaking at an event to launch the 30th anniversary celebrations of Multichoice Group in Ghana, Imtaiz Patel said that over the last three decades, its business operations have evolved from a small office to its current operational footprint, which is a testament of its strategies geared towards growth and expansion.



“Since inception some 30 years ago, Multichoice has cumulatively invested about $1.3 billion in Ghana and this figure is an aggregate contribution comprising $44 million annually to Ghana’s GDP while our local tax and regulatory contributions amount to about $15.8 million per annum with an additional $22 million in content spend,” Patel noted.



Touching on job creation efforts by the company over the period, the Multichoice Group chairman said the popular Akwabaa Magic Channel has added some 1,500 jobs in the commissioning and licensing value-chain, which has translated into a total of $2.7 million annual value, to the domestic creative industry.



“Overall, our employment contribution exceeds 4,000 people with much broader beneficial metrics. Our spread comprises five branches with over 60 mega dealers, 87 dealer outlets, 1,344 pop-up shops with over 918 installers and 541 direct sales force people," the executive chairman outlined.



Imtaiz Patel, however, expressed gratitude to customers for their unrelenting efforts and support, which has helped champion excellent television content for all.



