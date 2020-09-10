Business News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: GNA

Motorists must comply with safety protocols at filling stations

File photo

Filling Stations are particularly hazardous environments , where motorists must comply with safety protocols while undertaking any business there, Ms Prisca Enyonam Tettey, Retail Network Manager of Engen Ghana Limited has stated.



“Some of the accidents and fire explosions at scores of Filling Stations in the past were partly due to failure to adhere to safety measures while operating the station.



“Filling Stations store and sell a highly flammable liquid therefore uncoordinated movement of cars and other vehicles on the forecourt could lead to accidental collision with structures, people and other vehicles.



“Exposure to fuel substances, can cause respiratory problems, dermatitis or chemical burns or at worse explosion we must all adhere to safety protocol instituted at filling stations to protect lives and property,” Ms Tettey told the Ghana News Agency after commissioning an Engen Ghana Filling Station at Buduburam in the Central Region.



Ms Tettey also advised Filling Station attendants and dealers to enforce safety protocols; “you are under obligation to educate motorists to observe all etiquettes required, there must be a safe system of traffic movement, a two-way system for entering and exiting the forecourt”.



She said Filling Stations must display clear information and warning signs setting out the traffic control arrangements, and provide sufficient designated parking areas close to the shop and away from the pumps.



The Engen Ghana Retail Manager noted that mechanical protection to vulnerable structures such as fuel tanks and there must be information on all substances stored and used in the premises.



Ms Tettey also touted the relative stability in the Oil Marketing Company industry and attributed the achievement to the cooperation among stakeholders as well as customers.



“Engen Ghana Limited an indigenous OMC is injecting technology into our operations through automation of all service stations, in terms of stock taking, in terms of how we ensure that cash flow is improved because we don’t want to leave the money in the pocket of people,” she said.



She said the opening of the new station affirms the brand’s products and professional operations in the Ghanaian downstream in fulfilment of the company's commitment to becoming the Oil Company of Choice in Ghana.



Mr David Afiawo, Engen Ghana Marketing Manager said the company would continue to ensure that the growing customers within the catchment area were served with the new brand identity and services.



He said Engen’s mission was to act more responsibly by ensuring that the right skills are set for forecourt staff.



With the right skills and knowledge, customers will be better served at Engen station and have value for money spent on fuel and lubricants.



Mr Emmanuel Essel Lawal, the Engen Ghana Buduburam Filling Station Manager said “We view sustainability as an integral part of our business operations, recognising that People, Planet and Profit together form the foundation of Engen's long-term growth and success.



He said “We are mindful of the harmful effects of low-quality fuels on vehicles, equipment and the environment hence, our supply and distribution processes ensure quality assurance right from the loading depot until delivery at our service stations and bulk consumer facilities”.

