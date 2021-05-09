Mothers Day celebration: Here’s what Ghanaians are buying for their mothers

Business News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

It’s another year for mothers to be celebrated. From biological mothers to stepmothers, grandmothers and anyone who played a motherly role in the lives of individuals will be appreciated today.



Due to this, some Ghanaians have trooped to the Accra Central business district, specifically, Makola Rawlings Park to buy some assorted items to present to their ‘mothers’ as gifts.



The news team, after touring the Accra Central business district noticed that cloths, jewels, and chocolates were patronized the most.



In an interview with GhanaWeb’s Ernestina Serwaa Asante, one of the buyers explained that the reason for buying gifts is to celebrate her mother for her hard work and struggles to make sure she attains higher feat in life.



According to her, “If you have a mother, you have to cherish her because it is not easy. Parenting is difficult so you have to appreciate your mother every day.”



“We are getting her a hamper which includes GTP cloth, pieces of jewelry, drinks, and a box of chocolate,” another interviewee said.



Some traders who spoke to GhanaWeb confirmed that cloths, hampers containing assorted items, and jewelries were purchased the more.



