Mortuary workers to resume services after calling off nationwide strike

Business News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

After a meeting with the National Labour Commission (NLC) on Wednesday, 29 November 2023, the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) has decided to call off its planned strike to address concerns regarding their conditions of service.



The strike, initially initiated by the Mortuary Workers on Tuesday, stemmed from unresolved issues related to their conditions of service, including inadequate wages, poor working conditions, and a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE).



Mr Richard Kofi Jordan, the General Secretary of MOWAG, in an interview, reassured the public that mortuary workers would resume their services.



“Our members are actually at post, and we have communicated clearly to them to continue to work. We have only expressed an intention to strike, but it hasn’t started. Mortuaries are open, and our services are ready,” he said.



He also urged those who had concerns about retrieving bodies for funerals to proceed, stating, “All those who have done funerals and are afraid that they might not have their bodies, I’m sorry to disappoint them; the bodies are there. Everybody should go pick up his/her body tomorrow, or Friday.”



The suspension of the strike is a relief for the public who rely on mortuary workers for essential services.



This development follows a prolonged dispute between the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana and the government over their conditions of service, with demands for better wages, improved working conditions, and enhanced PPE.



In October 2023, MOWAG threatened to go on strike if their concerns were not addressed.



While a meeting with the government took place, a resolution was not reached at that time.