More Ghanaian businesses collapsing because workers are stealing - GUTA President

Business News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of the Ghana Union Traders Association claims some local businesses are collapsing as a result of workers stealing from their employers.



According to Dr Joseph Obeng, very soon local businesses would run to government for help if the canker is not dealt with to ensure that companies don’t run into bankruptcy.



The GUTA president wants the government to establish employer and worker fast-track courts to deal with numerous thefts affecting business in the country.



He noted when set up, courts would ensure sanity in Ghanaian businesses.



“I’m taking this opportunity to appeal to the Chief Justice and also through Attorney General Department to find a way and open employer and worker fast track courts where we would be able to send these cases to and to ensure that it will bring discipline to the workforce of the Ghanaian businesses,” Dr Joseph Obeng told TV3.



He added, “Most companies are collapsing because of these criminal activities from our workers by way of stealing, business, goods, and services. These things are really running companies into bankruptcy.”



