MobileMoney Limited attains global Mobile Money Certification

Business News of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

MobileMoney Limited (MML/MTN Momo) has achieved the esteemed Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) Mobile Money certification, marking a significant milestone for the company.



The certification process, which took place from November 2022 to May 2023, rigorously assessed MML against eight principles comprising detailed criteria set by the GSMA.



These principles encompass crucial areas such as System Security, Data Privacy, Fund Safeguarding, and Operational Quality, among others. By meeting these standards, MML demonstrates its commitment to providing secure, transparent, and resilient financial services to its millions of mobile money users globally.



The GSMA Mobile Money certification is a worldwide initiative that promotes trust, security, and reliability in mobile money services. It is the only certification scheme specifically designed for mobile money, instilling confidence among users and stakeholders alike.



Expressing his delight at the certification, Shaibu Haruna, the CEO of Mobile Money Limited, stated, "This certification reinforces Mobile Money Limited's position as a global FinTech service provider. We have made substantial investments in cutting-edge technology and the necessary expertise to drive FinTech transformation. We are thrilled to offer our customers a globally accredited service that continues to push digital innovation."



As a market leader, MML remains dedicated to enhancing the delivery of high-quality financial services to its customers while fostering trust among stakeholders. The company aims to further financial inclusion by making innovative products and services accessible to all.



In recognition of its commitment to security, MML previously received the reputable ISO certification (ISO/IEC 12007:2013) in 2016. This international security standard outlines best practices for data management within corporations.