Mobile Money vendors sensitised on security measures

Business News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Western Regional Police Command has sensitised mobile money vendors on security and safety measures to enable them to operate in safe environments and protect their clients.



At a sensitisation workshop in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality, the about 220 participants were sensitised to be security conscious in order not to fall victim to criminals.



DCOP Felix Fosu-Agyeman, the Western Regional Police Commander, touched on the need to operate in secured premises like fortified metallic containers and cement block buildings to ensure their safety.



He urged them to endeavour to keep their financial matters confidential and avoid keeping large sums of money at their workplaces and homes.



"You must also keep clients yet to be served at a distance from the one who is being served while all transactions are kept confidential," he said.



DCOP Fosu-Agyeman advised the vendors to be vigilant to enable them to identify wrongdoing and alert the police promptly to salvage the situation.



Present at the workshop were Mr Prince Owusu Nyarko, the Western Regional Senior Manager of MTN Ghana, Mr Kwame Baah, the Regional Executive Head, Vodafone Ghana, and Mr Judah Mensah, Regional Manager, Airtel-Tigo.