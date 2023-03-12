You are here: HomeBusiness2023 03 12Article 1729340

Business News of Sunday, 12 March 2023

Mobile Money users react to technical issue with USSD code

Mobile Money users have been unable to undertake transactions since the morning of Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Customers have been experiencing challenges with regard to using the USSD code (*170#) to make mobile money-related transactions.

Telecommunications company, MTN Ghana has however confirmed that the development is due to some technical challenges and therefore urged customers to use its mobile app to make transactions.

“Our technical teams are working to resolve the issues. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” MTN said in a circular on Sunday.

Meanwhile, some users of MTN have taken to social media to express their displeasure and sentiment over the technical challenge which has lasted for about 8 hours.

