MoMo transactions hit GH¢1.07 trillion in 2022 from GH¢902.5 billion of 2021

Business News of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A total of GH¢1.07 trillion in mobile money transactions took place in 2022, according to the January 2022 Summary of Economic and Financial Data by the Bank of Ghana.



It was GH¢902.5 billion in 2021.



In January, it was GH¢76.2 billion compared to GH¢67.1 billion in 2021.



In February, it was GH¢76.8 billion compared to GH¢67.9 billion in 2021.



For March, it increased from GH¢82.3 billion in 2021 to GH¢90.5 in 2022.



In April, the transactions jumped from ¢83.8 billion in 2021 to GH¢87.7 billion in 2022.



In May, when the electronic levy started being implemented, it declined from ¢86.5 in 2021 to GH¢71.4 billion in 2022.



In June, it declined from ¢89.1 billion of 2021 to ¢77.4 billion in 2022.



In July, it declined from ¢99.1 billion of 2021 to ¢77.2 billion in 2022.



In August, it jumped from ¢81.8 billion of 2021 to¢87.1 billion in 2022.



In September, it jumped from ¢81.0 billion of 2021 to ¢88.8 billion in 2022.



In October, it jumped from ¢80.0 billion of 2021 to ¢100.2 billion in 2022.



In November, it rose from ¢82.0 billion of 2021 to ¢117.0 billion in 2022.



December saw the highest jump from ¢82.9 billion in 2021 to ¢122.0 billion in 2022.