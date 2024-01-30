MoMo agent accounts not linked to Ghana Cards will be blocked on February 1 – Telcos Chamber

Business News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has noted that all Mobile Money (MoMo) agents who have not linked their accounts to their Ghana Cards or TIN will be blocked on Thursday, February 1, 2024.



The Chamber said all Electronic Money Issuers (EMIs) have up to Wednesday, January 31, 2024, to embark on the exercise as directed by the Ghana Revenue Authority.



This announcement, contained in a press release pointed out that, "After multiple extensive engagements with the leadership of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on the linking of all agent accounts with the Ghana card or TIN, the Authority magnanimously gave all EMIs up to the end of Wednesday, January 31, 2024, to work with the agents to ensure they complete the linking process."



"Thus, all agent accounts without Ghana cards will be blocked on 1st February 2024," part of the release read.



"We would like to use this press release as a last call to action to the agents, by urging them to regularize their operations through the linking of their accounts with their Ghana Cards or TIN if they haven't already. Failure to do so before the end of Wednesday, January 31, 2023, will lead to the blocking of their accounts," it added.



The Chamber, however, said in the unfortunate circumstances where an agent's account is suspended on February 1, 2024, the agent will have to visit any operator outlets with his or her Ghana card or TIN to complete the process.



It said the Chamber remains committed to taking the needed steps to deliver convenient, secure, and accessible financial services to all Ghanaians.



