MoMAG unhappy about dwindling MTN Momo commissions of members

Business News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: Raissa Sambou, Contributor

The Mobile Money Advocacy Group (MoMAG) has expressed worry about the rate at which commissions of its members kept dwindling under the MTN mobile money.



The group is therefore calling on MTN mobile money Limited to as a matter of urgency address the problem since it was badly affecting agents across the country.



The vice president of the group, Mr Albert Otu-Siaw speaking to the media yesterday indicated that MoMAG was to some extent satisfied with the transparency of all telecommunication networks when it comes to commission report and payment, except the telecommunication giant MTN.



"Other telcos are very transparent when it comes to these things but with MTN, we do not know what is going on. We have gone to them severally to talk about this issue but still, nothing encouraging comes out.



They keep promising and not acting to our satisfaction. MTN promised to review our commission by February 2021 and two months after giving that assurance, we are yet to see any materialisation.



We are seriously not happy about the situation at all and feel we are not being taken seriously as shareholders in the mobile money industry," he lamented.



Apart from issues relating to unsatisfactory commission, he mentioned that it was also very important for telcos to hold occasional sensitisation forums for agents to keep them informed about major directives relating to the mobile money business.



Mr Otu-Siaw also stated that there was the need for telcos to ensure all agents and customers were protected against fraud, saying the new directive that required customers to produce valid Identification cards for mobile money transactions was a move in the right direction.



He, therefore, appealed to agents and members of the public at large, to ensure they complied with the laudable directive, saying though it would not completely eradicate mobile money fraud, it would to some extent reduce such criminal acts.



"IDs can easily make us trace fraudsters so we are encouraging everyone to embrace the new measure.



Persons without IDs should also go ahead and get some so that we can operate momo transactions smoothly," he advised.



Touching on some of the challenges of MoMAG, Mr Otu-Siaw said getting members to pay dues was a major challenge, adding that currently, the association was in the process of mobilising funds to establish an office and get furniture and computers to facilitate administrative activities.



He commended members of MoMAG for relentlessly coming together to contribute towards the welfare of any needy member anytime there was the need and stressed that though they always showed support for each other in times of need, it was equally very necessary to pay their dues of 20 cedis every month.