Business News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Minority warns government of impending labour unrest following PSWU snub

Minority Leader Haruna Addrisu

According to the NDC MPs, failure of government to conclude negotiations on salaries and base pay before the presentation of the budget has left workers in a quagmire of uncertainty relative to their fate.



The Public Sector Workers Union(PSWU) had demanded an enhanced base pay for the year 2021, relative to previous trends ahead of the Budget.



It had requested that the Public Service Joint Negotiating Committee (PSJNC) convenes urgently to determine the base pay before the presentation of the Budget last Friday, but that did not materialize.



Consequently, the National Tripartite Committee is yet to agree on a minimum wage for workers and this, according to the workers is concerning to the union.



Speaking at a two-day post-budget workshop for MPs in Ho, minority leader Haruna Iddrisu argued the problem is compounded by the numerous taxes introduced by government in the budget in the midst of the ravaging impact of COVID-19 on the finances of individuals.



The Tamale South MP asked for immediate action from government to avoid labour strikes.