Ministry of Trade and Industry launches SME high growth scheme

Business News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), an agency under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, is implementing the SME High Growth Programme under the World Bank-funded Ghana Economic Transformation Project (GETP) for Small and Medium-size enterprises to boost the sector.



The programme is also part of the government’s initiative to promote private enterprise as a vehicle for promoting sustainable job creation and economic growth.



The SME High-Growth is a Challenge Fund under the GETP, aimed at providing productivity and competitiveness-enhancing support to small and medium-sized enterprises in targeted non-resource-based sectors.



Mr Isaac Yankson, the Western Region Trade Officer, told the GNA in an interview that the SME High Growth Programme would focus on high-growth small and medium-size enterprises in selected sectors of the economy.



The SME High Growth Programme would also provide capacity building and financial assistance to boost the productivity and competitiveness of small and medium-size enterprises with high potential for scaling up their operations, increasing sales, and creating sustainable jobs.



He added that the Programme would focus strongly on youth and female-owned enterprises, enterprises owned by Persons Living with Disabilities as well as businesses that are into exporting.



Mr. Yankson encouraged SMEs to take advantage of and apply for the grant to shore up productivity and advance economic growth.