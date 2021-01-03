Business News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: Business Ghana

Ministry of Finance asked to submit all oil expenditure reports to PIAC

Chairman of PIAC, Noble Wadzah

The Outgoing Chairman of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee, PIAC, Noble Wadzah, has called on the Ministry of Finance to recommit itself towards accountability to Ghanaians by submitting all expenditure reports to PIAC to enable it to work.



This is because, since 2017, PIAC is yet to receive documents on expenditure as well as other reports crucial to its work.



In an interview with Radio Ghana ahead of his handing over as chairman of PIAC after 3 years of service, Mr. Wadzah advised staff of the Committee to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability on which the committee was established.



He described his tenure in office as interesting.



Meanwhile, five members of PIAC have been honored for their service on the committee. They are Noble Wadzah, the out-going chairman, Alhaji Alhassan Abdulai, who represents Muslims on the committee, Professor Albert Fiadjoe, representing the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, Nana Agyenim Boateng, representing, the Association of Ghana Industries and Dr. Opuni Frimpong of the Christian Council.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.