Miners Association commend Dr. Bawumia for vision to protect small-scale mining

Business News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Ashanti Regional organiser for the Small Scale Mining Association, Kwaku Duah has commended the Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the good measures he has outlined to protect small-scale mining in the country from destruction by the activities of illegal miners (Galamseyers) when elected.



Speaking in an interview with Asona Dehyie Kwateng, the association’s organiser Kwaku Duah said that sustainable small-scale mining will protect the environment and workers as well.



He was reacting to the recent visionary promises made by the second gentleman of the land, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia where he pledged to help grow small-scale mining companies into large-scale mining companies with capacity building and assist them to access financing to acquire equipment.



The vice president and NPP presidential candidate Dr Bawumia addressing Ghanaians on Ghana’s Next Chapter; Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions For the Future, said, he will support the Minerals Commission and key stakeholders to formalize the Artisanal and Small-Scale Gold Mining (ASGM) sector to ensure that the activities of the entire value chain are sustainably and responsibly done so that most of the gold produced by the sector can be sold to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and be eligible to be part of the gold reserves of the central bank.



Dr Bawumia said he would license all miners doing responsible mining. Districts Mining Committee including chiefs will provide initial temporary licenses to miners.



He said, that as long as miners mine within the limits of their licenses no mining in river or water bodies, there will be no more seizure or burning of excavators.