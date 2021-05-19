Mid-week prices of commodities as of May 19

Business News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the commodities market today May 19, 2021, the price of Crude Oil is sixty-four dollars, thirty-nine cents ($64.39) as compared to yesterday’s trading of sixty-six dollars, fifty-three cents ($66.53).



Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and fifty-seven dollars and twenty-six cents ($1,857.26) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand eight hundred and sixty-six dollars, fifty-one cents ($1,866.14).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, four hundred and eight-nine dollars ($2,489.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, five hundred and twenty-one dollars ($2,521.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-three dollars, eight-nine cents ($83.84) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-three dollars, seventy-two cents ($83.72).



And Coffee is trading at one hundred and fifty-one dollars, ninety-five cents ($151.95) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and forty-seven dollars, fifteen cents ($147.15).