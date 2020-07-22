Business News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

MiDA receives equipment for ECG’s meter management system

The MMS, according to MiDA will contribute significantly to improving ECG’s revenue

The entity mandated to manage Ghana’s Power Compact initiatives, Millennium Development Authority, (MiDA) has received equipment for a modern Meter Management System (MMS) being set up for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



In a statement issued by the authority and copied to GhanaWeb, the delivery of the equipment is the latest phase of a project designed to integrate ECG’s Smart Pre-paid Metering Platforms and enhance customer experience.



“When the equipment is commissioned later this year, ECG’s customers connected to the MMS will be able to buy Pre-paid Credits anywhere in the country and be credited in real time. The System, worth US$12 million, has been procured with funds provided by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), an Agency of the United States Government, under the Ghana Power Compact Program,” the statement read.



MiDA added: “The Meter Management System will have full redundancy - a Primary Site and a Disaster Recovery Site - with an online real time backup capability adding, the days for when customers cannot purchase Pre-paid Credit because a Pre-paid Server will soon be over”.



The new equipment according to MiDA, comprising 17 servers in 6 racks, 40 Point-of-Sale devices, UPSs, laptops, printers have been delivered to two sites; the ECG Project Office and the ECG Legon District Office.



The authority explained the system will contribute significantly to improving ECG’s revenue mobilization efforts and will give customers greater flexibility in paying for electricity, as it will enable customers to buy any amount of Pre-paid Credit even when they have travelled outside their regions.



