Business News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MiDA commences work to upgrade ECG’s low voltage network in Kwabenya

The project will be completed by end of the August 2021, according to MiDA

The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) has signed a contract for the commencement of works to upgrade the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) low voltage (LV) network in the Kwabenya District.



The project when completed by end of the August 2021 deadline will see the provision of electricity supply and a reduction in power outages to residents and businesses in the Kwabenya District.



According to a statement issued by the authority on Thursday, January 21, similar works in the Achimota and Akuapim Mampong Districts have since been completed, while those in the Dansoman and Kaneshie Districts are set to be completed in March this year.



“The work on the Kwabenya District is expected to be completed by the end of August 2021. The LV network improvement Project, referred to as the LV Bifurcation Project involves installing 350 new and higher capacity transformers, upgrading 1,000km of conductors, and also erecting over 16,000 wooden transmission poles across the five named ECG Districts to enhance electricity delivery in the beneficiary areas,” the statement said.



MiDA said an estimated 397,950 customers in the five ECG Districts, namely; Kaneshie, Dansoman, Achimota, Akuapim Mampong and Kwabenya will directly benefit from the project with funds provided by the Millennium Challenge Corporation of the USA.



Roland Osei Nyarko, the LV Bifurcation Project Manager at MiDA explained, “besides improving general access to electricity and enhancing the quality of power supply, the interventions will also strengthen and support the operating environment for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.”



“This will ultimately contribute to improved incomes, enhance job opportunities and sustain poverty reduction,” he added.



The Millennium Development Authority is the entity mandated to implement Ghana’s Power Compact initiatives under the Millennium Challenge Corporation of the USA.



Read the statement below:



