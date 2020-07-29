Business News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

MiDA, Energy Commission to institute three Sustainable Energy Service Centres

The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), in collaboration with the Energy Commission, has said it will institute three new Sustainable Energy Service Centres (SESCs) in Ghana.



According to a statement issued by the authority and copied to GhanaWeb, the establishment of the SESCs, which will be the first of such centres in the country, forms part of activities under the Energy Efficiency and Demand Side Management (EEDSM) project, one of four projects in the Ghana Power Compact Program, being funded by United States Government, through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).



"Through the SESCs, the Energy Commission aims to build capacity in energy auditing. This will ensure that a core of qualified and certified professionals are available in Ghana to assist public and private institutions, industrial and commercial customers, to adopt and implement cost-effective energy savings measures," the statement read.



MiDA says the SESCs will be hosted by three separate consortia of tertiary educational institutions which will be selected through a competitive process.



