Meta restores WhatsApp following global outage, users react

WhatsApp has been restored after users of the Meta-owned messaging service were unable to receive or send messages on Tuesday, October 25.



This comes after users were unable to access the platform for a number of hours and subsequently issued reports about the development.



A report by AFP noted that an update by the parent company disclosed that a global outage was affecting its messaging service stating that it was working to restore the service "as quickly as possible."



At the present, Android and IOS users can now access the app although some users report that services are still not working on WhatsApp Web.



The parent company, Meta which also owns Facebook and Instagram is yet to formally provide details about the outage which seemed to to have impacted users across the world.



Meanwhile, some users on social media have confirmed that the messaging app has been restored.



See some of the reactions below:





WhatsApp is back

Precious, can your Ex ever ? pic.twitter.com/Bi8PQI7cjo — Reverse Truth????????‍♀️???????????? (@bidal899) October 25, 2022

WhatsApp is finally back,you didn't know cause nobody dey text you. This single life never tire you? — Steady Boy???? (@Steadyyboyy) October 25, 2022

WhatsApp users exiting Twitter after Mark Zuckerberg fixes it. pic.twitter.com/6Badp53qAZ — Mr. GB, Nelson ???? (@bengagah_17) October 25, 2022

When the WhatsApp messages starting to come in: pic.twitter.com/55zKgLCkrw — GSC Jom Hydro Run! (@GSCinemas) October 25, 2022

But in India still its not working — Kshatrani Prachi (@PrachiSinghGou1) October 25, 2022