Messaging platform, WhatsApp down for users across the world

Business News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Users of messaging platform, WhatsApp have been experiencing a glitch across the world, Bloomberg has reported.
Many users have taken to social media to complain over their inability to receive or send messages via the platform on Tuesday October 25, 2022.
Users of the platform were said to have began reporting the issue at around 8 am on Tuesday morning.
The parent company, Meta which also owns Facebook and Instagram is yet to comment or provide an update on the issue as at the time of filing this report.
Meanwhile, some Ghanaians and other African nationals, who have been affected by the development, have taken to social media to express their sentiment.
See the reactions below:
Oh right. I thought same too. I was about to insult MTN ???????????????? https://t.co/bz8uvAiMuL— The Happy MC (@Eddy_Acquah) October 25, 2022
WhatsApp,Gbera dide!!!! pic.twitter.com/EO708n6kXX— ỌMỌ́TÁRÁ ÀKÀNNÍ (@_theladymo) October 25, 2022
Mark Zuckerberg: pic.twitter.com/LQzw9Vh2pA— ????????????????????????????. (@TheMahleek) October 25, 2022
Oh okay WhatsApp, I thought it was my internet provider— ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????? ???????????????? (@Mzdelah) October 25, 2022
WhatsApp is down again?— Not Nice (@GeraldCrack) October 25, 2022
Is WhatsApp down?????— Adjoah (@adjoah__) October 25, 2022
WhatsApp is down?— Negroni Sbagliato (@AkuFromSakumono) October 25, 2022
It seems there’s something up with WhatsApp this morning— Area Girl with Branding!!! (@akosuashirly) October 25, 2022
Head of Engineering team WhatsApp right now #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/4zCq83knwH— Omega (@Omega_003) October 25, 2022
Is your WhatsApp working ?— Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) October 25, 2022
It's not just your phone — WhatsApp is down for many users. The app said on Tuesday morning that it was working to restore service as quickly as possible. https://t.co/ZzpSxylxc4— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 25, 2022