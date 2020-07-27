Press Releases of Monday, 27 July 2020

Mercy Heart Foundation donates to Nsawam female prison

The Mercy Heart Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization and a member of the Caroline Group of companies has donated various assorted items to the Nsawam Female Prison.



The items, worth thousands of Ghana cedis included 1,000piece of sanitary pads, packs of Bel Aqua mineral water, washing powder, bathing soaps, toiletries, amongst others.



The donation which took place on Saturday, July 25, 2020, is in fulfilment of the promise of the CEO of the Caroline Group, Miss Caroline Esinam Adzogble to support inmates of the prison with Sanitary pads and other items.



According to the Mercy Heart Foundation, the donation is part of its ‘Freedom of Women From Prisons’ project which is aimed at donating various items to all female prisons across the country annually. The project will also include paying fines of women who are in prison due to their inability to pay their fines.



Women in some prisons in the country sometimes resort to the use of clothing and tissue paper during their monthly due to their inability to buy sanitary pads.



In addressing the issue, the Mercy Heart Foundation Ceo indicated that as part of the ‘Freedom of Women Prisons project, sanitary pad banks will be installed throughout the country “which is an interesting initiative to free women from using clothes, tissues etc. for their monthly periods as well as ensure some innocent once get freed.”



Speaking to the media during the donation, Miss Caroline Esinam said she was hopeful the initiative would touch the lives of the inmates.



“In this regard, we hope to touch lives by ensuring the women we pay fines for are innocent and have stories that can inspire others out there. Miss Caroline indicated that she and her team are working closely with officials on cases that deserve bail payouts.



The project will be an annual event across all prisons in Ghana every year by stocking the pad bank with 1000 piece of sanitary pads, water, beauty kits etc. to enable our mothers and sisters in prisons have a comfortable life whiles they serve their term.”



The CEO also encouraged the inmates to keep being strong and not to give up.

