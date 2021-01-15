Business News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Merchants to demand IDs for MTN MoMo transactions from Feb 1

This new update will take effect on February 1

Effective February 1, 2021, users of MTN MoMo will be required to present a valid national ID card for transactions at a MoMo agent point.



Ghana Card, Driving License, passport, voter’s ID, SSNIT ID, NHIS are the valid Identification cards sanctioned to be used for transactions by MTN Ghana.



According to the telecom giant “when an agent is performing a cash-out for a subscriber, the agent is required to select the ID type and enter the ID number of the ID card the subscriber provides.”



In January 2017, MTN Ghana launched a merchant payment service – MoMo Pay.



This move was carried out to encourage the digitisation of merchant payments in Ghana's open markets.



In Ghana, mobile money has opened access to financial services for millions of people for the first time, strengthening the payment ecosystem and deepening financial inclusion.



