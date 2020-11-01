Business News of Sunday, 1 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Menzgold customers storm NAM1’s office for their locked up funds

Nana Appiah Mensah

Some customers of the defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold Ghana, stormed the office of the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) for their locked up funds.



The customers said on Saturday, October 31 that NAM1 needed to update them on measures that are being taken to pay them their funds.



“We don’t know where to go. Our leaders have written lots of letters to the President but we don’t have any answer to it,” a customer told journalists.



“We decided this morning to come and hear from Nana Appiah Mensah because he took our money. We want to pass this message to the President that without our money, no vote,” he added.



Another customer said “I work in the mining sector. Right now, I have a spine injury, I have an MRI scan. I can’t even afford the drugs.



“My money, GHS200,000 is locked up with this guy [NAM1]. I did the investment for three months before the government collapsed it.”

