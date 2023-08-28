Meet global trade standards - Trade Minister urges businesses

Business News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has charged local businesses to meet global trade standards.



Meeting interational standards, he said, will give them a competitive advantage over other products on the international market.



In a speech read on his behalf by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Patrick Yaw Nimoat a forum in Accra, he said regulatory authorities must work with businesses by providing them with relevant information and facilitating the growth of their businesses.



“We want to see regulatory authorities work with businesses to be able to support them with the right information and facilitation to ensure businesses open up,” he said.



He added that, “We live in a very rapidly changing world where technical requirements are always coming up and if you are a business and you keep abreast of that you end up having a parallel process of growth that the market does not necessarily absorb.”



The minister disclosed the government's intention to improve the quality standards in the production of cocoa, cashew and palm oil value chains.



SA/NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:















