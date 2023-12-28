Meet Frank Anwelle, the Emerging Fintech Leadership Personality of 2023

Business News of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Mr Frank Anwelle is a well-known name in FinTech. Fintech (financial technology) is a term used to refer to software, mobile applications, and other technologies developed to enhance and computerize the traditional forms of payments – industry in Ghana.





Mr. Anwelle, who is currently the Country Manager of DPO Pay Ghana, has offered top-notch Fintech leadership and innovation that have earned him several plaudits and recognitions.



A transformational Fintech leader by all standards, Mr Anwelle has over a decade of experience in Sales and Distribution within the Telecommunication, Mobile Financial Services, and Fintech industries of Ghana. He has several in several high-flying companies such as the Distribution Manager at Zeepay Ghana Limited; Key Accounts Manager at Vodafone Ghana; and Airtel Money Retail Supervisor at Airtel Ghana.



Excelling at each of these roles, Mr Anwelle propelled himself into a highly sought-after Fintech leader with several organizations recognizing and awarding his outstanding contributions to the industry.



This year alone, Mr Anwelle was adjudged the Emerging Fintech Leadership Personality of the Year award for 2023 at the National Communications Awards



The award acknowledged his “exceptional service, groundbreaking innovations, and unwavering dedication to advancing communication, PR, technology, digital economy, and digitalization.”



He also picked up the Emerging Digital Payment Innovation of the Year 2023 Award by National Communication Awards in recognition, largely, of his fantastic leadership as Country Manager of DPO Pay Ghana.



Similarly, he was part of the Top 50 Transformational Business Leadership Personalities Award at the National Governance & Business Leadership Awards ceremony in August this year.



Beyond the Fintech and business space, Mr Anwelle is a youth development advocate who serves on the board member of the Coalition for Positive Impact, where he provides “invaluable guidance to the executive team.”



He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Integrated Development Studies and a Master of Arts in Development Communication from the University for Development Studies.



He obtained a certificate in Digital Money from the prestigious Digital Frontiers Institute and is a certified Digital Finance Practitioner.