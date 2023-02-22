Meet 10 outstanding female managers from West Africa

Business News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: billionaires.africa

African women in the corporate world have shattered the glass ceiling and proven that they are a force to be reckoned with in leadership. These trailblazers are making their mark not only in traditionally female-dominated sectors but also in industries that are often seen as male-dominated.



A prime example of this is Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, a Ghanaian corporate law specialist who is the head of strategic partnerships for Africa at Microsoft.



Another noteworthy woman making waves is Carmen Kamgaing, the Africa vice-president in charge of distribution at Caterpillar, the world leader in civil engineering machinery.



Additionally, Anta Babacar Ngom Diack has been heading the Senegalese agri-food group Sedima since 2016.



In a region where women have historically been excluded from decision-making positions, these women are leading the way in sectors ranging from finance to mining and agri-food. With their expertise, drive, and vision, they are redefining what it means to be a leader in Africa and proving that women can make a significant impact in the business world.



This list highlights ten outstanding female managers from West Africa, recognizing their impressive achievements and celebrating their success as role models for the next generation of African women leaders.



#1 Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh



Nationality: Ghanaian



Microsoft’s Head of Strategic Partnerships for Africa



Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, a corporate law specialist, is the current head of strategic partnerships for Africa at Microsoft, the world’s leading software company with $198 billion in revenue in 2022.



Previously, she was the first woman to hold the position of Executive Director/Regional Manager of IBM for North, East, and West Africa, overseeing more than 40 countries on the continent.



Kyerematen-Jimoh’s outstanding career has earned her multiple awards, including the Global Impact Leadership Award from the U.S. African Women Forum and the African Achievers Awards.



#2 Carmen Kamgaing



Nationality: Cameroonian



Caterpillar’s Africa Vice President



Carmen Kamgaing, an engineer by training, is Caterpillar’s Africa vice president in charge of distribution. Leading a network of 150 cities across 50 countries and working with more than 15,000 employees and partner distributors, Kamgaing is responsible for ensuring Caterpillar’s position as the African continent’s leading construction machinery manufacturer.



As the leader in civil engineering machinery with a $48 billion turnover in 2021, Kamgaing faces rising competition in a rapidly growing African market. She relishes this challenge, stating that she is driven by action and results.



#3 Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu



Nationality: Nigerian



Amazon Prime’s Head of Content Acquisition in Africa



In August 2021, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu was appointed as the head of Amazon Prime Video’s content acquisition in Africa, positioning her as a key player in the company’s efforts to establish a foothold in the continent’s rapidly growing streaming market.



Drawing on her experience as the former director of West Africa operations for M-Net, a South African channel, Mba-Uzoukwu is spearheading Amazon’s efforts to leverage local audiovisual production and talent. By tapping into her expertise and insights, Amazon Prime Video is poised to become a dominant player in Africa’s burgeoning audiovisual industry.



#4 Delphine Traore



Nationality: Burkinabe



Allianz Africa’s Regional CEO



Delphine Traore, originally from Burkina Faso and an alumna of the universities of Pittsburgh and Boston, was appointed as the regional CEO of Allianz Africa on Nov. 1, 2021.



Allianz Africa is the African subsidiary of the German insurance giant.



Her rise to the top of continental finance comes at a crucial moment, as Allianz Africa announced in May 2022 a partnership with the African insurance leader, Sanlam, to establish a joint venture that will merge their assets on the continent, except for South Africa.



#5 Morin Oluwole



Nationality: Nigerian



Meta’s International Luxury Director



Morin Oluwole is an expert in business development and innovation who has held the position of international luxury director at Meta (the parent company of Facebook) since 2015. In this role, she oversees partnerships with luxury brands to help them engage customers in innovative ways online and shape the metaverse of the future.



Oluwole sits at the intersection of luxury and technology, leveraging her online audience to share insights on economic and commercial development, digital transformation, entrepreneurship, and mentoring.



#6 Kate Fotso



Nationality: Cameroonian



Founder, Managing Director of Telcar Cocoa



Kate Fotso, known as the “queen of Cameroonian agribusiness,” is the founder and managing director of Telcar Cocoa, a company co-established with Cargill (a 49-percent shareholder).



In 2011, Fotso launched Coop Academy, a cocoa certification program that has involved over 30,000 cocoa farmers and has attracted investments from the International Finance Corporation, a subsidiary of the World Bank, in the Cameroonian cocoa industry.



As the president of the Syndicate of Cameroonian Cocoa Exporters, Fotso’s influence in the agribusiness industry is unrivaled.



#7 Busola Tejumola



Nationality: Nigerian



Executive Director of West African Content & Channels at MultiChoice



As the executive director of West African content and channels at MultiChoice, Busola Tejumola leads the development and execution of the company’s content strategy, driving its growth and results.



Tejumola joined MultiChoice in 2014 and has held various positions, including head of strategy and ideas and general director of production. Tejumola and her team notably relaunched the popular show Big Brother Naija, contributing to MultiChoice’s position as the most beloved storyteller from Africa.



#8 Denise Epote



Nationality: Cameroonian



TV5Monde’s Director of Distribution, Marketing and Commercialization



Denise Epote, a renowned journalist and influencer, is the director of distribution, marketing, and commercialization at TV5Monde and PCA of TV5MONDE USA and Latin America.



With more than 23 years of experience in TV5’s Africa department, including four years as Africa director of the future TV5Monde, Epote has successfully managed marketing and distribution for the channel in 48 countries.



#9 Benedicte Janine Kacou Diagou



Nationality: Ivorian



Group Chief Executive Officer at NSIA



Benedicte Janine Kacou Diagou, the daughter of Jean Kacou Diagou, founder of the New Inter-African Insurance Company, is leading the way as a worthy successor to her father, heading one of the most prominent bancassurance groups in the WAEMU zone.



#10 Anta Babacar Ngom Diack



Nationality: Senegalese



CEO of Sedima



Since 2016, Anta Babacar Ngom has been at the helm of Sedima, the Senegalese agri-food group founded by her father, Babacar Ngom. Under her leadership, the company has diversified its activities beyond poultry farming to include real estate and construction, acquisitions of other companies, flour milling, and a lucrative franchise contract with KFC.



