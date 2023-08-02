Media must continue with diligent reportage on economic progress – Eva Mends

Business News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Chief Director at the Ministry of Finance, Eva Mends has emphasized that the just presented 2023 Mid-Year Budget review statement in Parliament aims to chart a path towards fiscal consolidation.



According to her, the presentation by the Finance Minister [Ken Ofori-Atta] and certain growth revisions announced in the review statement is aimed at ensuring debt sustainability and progress towards the upcoming IMF review for Ghana.



Delivering remarks at a Technical Briefing session on the Mid-Year Budget Review for Financial, Business and Economic Journalists on August 2, 2023, Madam Mends said the Ministry was committed to consistently engaging the media as strategic partners towards nation building.



"Our distinguished members of the media must continue in diligent and positive reportage about the nation’s economic progress," she noted.



The Technical Session was attended by the Parliamentary Press Corps, Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists, and select Editors and Business Journalists.



The session, chaired by Chief Director, Madam Eva Mends, was held to engage the media on the technical details of the 2023 Mid-Year budget review.



It also provided updates on the improvements in Ghana’s macro-economic indicators; the nation’s journey to debt sustainability and progress towards the upcoming IMF review.







