McDan to revive defunct Black Star Line

Business News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: billionaires.africa

McDan Group of Companies, an Accra-based transportation and logistics company founded and led by Ghanaian businessman Daniel McKorley, has acquired two shipping vessels and two cargo planes to revive the defunct Ghana Black Star Line (BSL) and establish an African shipping line in line with plans to strengthen its shipping units.



BSL, founded by Ghana’s first President Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah, was a top African freight forwarding service provider for several years. However, the company eventually became defunct as its operations came to a halt.



Under McKorley’s leadership, the McDan Group is poised to breathe new life into the BSL, leveraging its newly acquired assets to improve operations and reinstate the company’s status as a leading player in the industry.



The move, which aligns with plans to tap into opportunities within the shipping industry and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, comes more than a year after it launched its first private jet terminal at Accra’s international airport, Ghana’s capital city.



Daniel McKorley, CEO of the McDan Group of Companies, voiced concerns about the lack of a shipping line in any African country and emphasized the importance of investment safety and security in the maritime domain.



As a stakeholder in the maritime domain, the safety and security of investment are of utmost importance to Daniel McKorley. He emphasized the need for comprehensive policies and arrangements to address identified threats, which he believes would encourage investors to make more investments.



McKorley is a well-known businessman and the founder and CEO of the McDan Group of Companies, an Accra-based transportation and logistics group with three divisions: McDan Shipping, McDan Aviation, and McDan Logistics.



Aside from its core operations in Ghana, the group maintains active operations and an extensive presence in West African countries such as Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Equatorial Guinea through its broad interests in shipping, logistics, and aviation.