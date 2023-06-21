McDan calls for increased support, protection for indigenous businesses

Business News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel McKorley, has advocated for increased support for local businesses as compared to foreign-owned businesses operating in Ghana.



He opines that most local businessmen and women in the country have not been given the needed protection, leaving them vulnerable in the business ecosystem.



Speaking at the Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit held in London, Dr Daniel McKorley charged ministers of state to keenly follow up on business concepts and ideas of local businesses to propel their growth and development.



“It’s about time they [Ministers of State] must begin to take businessmen and women seriously because I believe they do not take us seriously in their own country because we are not protected. For example, If I have a business concept, the ministers in Ghana must be seen running after the businessman and women,” McDan noted.



“We are living in a country where the businessmen and women rather run after the ministers and I’m not in support of that because there is not enough intelligence in the system to determine which sector of business is doing well and this has created a free fall…I believe that most of the ministers should have the requisite intelligence in their various sectors to understand who is thriving well in the system,” he explained.



McDan further advocated for the concept where Ghana will need well-thriving businesses to industrialize the economy and boost its growth agenda.



“We must rather concentrate and make deliberate attempts to build local businesses to play a pivotal role in the economic transformation of Ghana,” he emphasized.



